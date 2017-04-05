Fort Nelson receives $100,000 from BC Rural Dividend funding

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The B.C. government is providing $100,000 to the Fort Nelson region, Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations Steve Thomson and Minister of State for Rural Economic Development Donna Barnett have announced.

$50,000 is being awarded to the Fort Nelson First Nation and $50,000 will go to the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

In a release, it says the money will be used to support initiatives that will diversify and expand the forest economy in the region.

The government says over $15 million in grants has been awarded in the second intake of rural dividend applications. The third application runs from April 3 to May 31, 2017.

“The decline of our local forest sector has caused a lot of hardship for families, who have historically depended on forestry for their livelihoods, in the Fort Nelson area. This Rural Dividend funding from the Province will help support the sustainability of our community as we work collaboratively with the Fort Nelson First Nation to develop initiatives that will help us find new opportunities in forestry.” – Bill Streeper, Mayor, Northern Rockies Regional Municipality