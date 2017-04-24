Former Fort St. John Mayor endorses BC Liberal candidate Dan Davies

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Former Fort St. John Mayor Jim Eglinksi has endorsed BC Liberal candidate Dan Davies in the Peace River North riding. Eglinski is also a Conservative Member of Parliament.

“Dan Davies will be a strong representative for Peace River North. I loved working with Dan on Fort St. John Council when I was mayor, he was a strong councillor, and together we accomplished a lot. I know Peace River North will prosper under his leadership.”

Eglinkski was the Mayor of the Energetic City from 2005 to 2008. He was also a City Councillor. Prior to being elected, he served as a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer for 35 years since the age of 19.

He also currently is Vice-Chair of the Standing Parliamentary Committee on the Environment and Sustainable Development.

Davies says he is thankful for the support from Eglinkski.

“I am honoured to receive Mr. Eglinski’s endorsement. I have known Jim since our time on council, and I admire what he has done for the people of Fort St. John and the Peace.”