Fivestar team goes 8-2 at Fivestar Fight League 18: Regenesis

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The ballroom at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre was jammed to the rafters on Good Friday for the first-ever sanctioned boxing event in Fort St. John’s history.

Fivestar Fight League 18: Regenesis represented a turning point for Fivestar owner Justin Donally, who hosted the Energetic City’s first-ever mixed martial arts event several years ago.

32 boxers from across the Peace Region and further beyond took to the ring last Friday. Among the athletes in competition were boxers as young as eight, though Donally explained that those are merely exhibition matches. “There’s no winner or loser until they’re 11 or 12 years old, then they’re scored.” Boxers from the Fivestar’s Boxing Academy’s athletes went 8-and-2 on the night, though one of those matches featured two of the gym’s boxers.

17 year-old Nick Young, who has emerged as one of the gym’s promising young boxers, continued his winning streak on Friday. Fighting against the Surrey School of Boxing’s Mohammad Inaim, Young dominated his opponent, winning via unanimous decision. With the win, Young improved his record to 8-0, and was also given the honour of Fighter of the Night. Young and Inaim’s bout was also named Fight of the Night. For Young, the fight was a nice change after facing left-handed boxers in his last two battles. “I was glad to fight an orthodox fighter again, it was nice to have that change,” said Young. “It was a fun fight, tough. He had a weird style, he would come out swinging and I would just duck under, and he would grab on a lot.”

Ashley Rouble, also 17, fought against her Team B.C. teammate Kali Gawley from Kamloops in an Exhibition bout ahead of the pair’s appearance at the 2017 Canadian Boxing Championships in Quebec City next week. For Rouble, the fight was a great way to prepare for her upcoming appearance at Nationals. “Mine was really fun. It was kind-of the opposite of Nick, for me there was no pressure, just get in there and put on a show,” said Rouble. “She’s my teammate so we took care of each other in there, but we still went full speed.”

Donally says that the fights were an excellent showcase for the city as a venue for future BC Boxing events. Donally says that he has put in a bid to host BC Golden Gloves in 2018, and that tlast weekend’s event wowed the judges.

The full results from Fivestar Fight League 18: Regenesis are as follows:

Carson Benedict (Kelowna) vs. Travis Lesschaeve (Grande Prairie)

* Lesschaeve wins via Unanimous Decision

*Exhibition Bout

*Exhibition Bout Tommy Malyar (Fort St. John) vs. Cody Banner (Grande Prairie)

*Malyar wins via Unanimous Decision

*Young wins via Unanimous Decision

*Mott wins via Split Decision

*Pope wins via Unanimous Decision

*Exhibition Bout

*Antrim wins via TKO

*Sims wins via TKO

*Douglas wins via Unanimous Decision

*Scarfo wins via Unanimous Decision

*Beasley wins via Unanimous Decision

*Bower wins via Unanimous Decision

*Kids Exhibition Bout

*Kids Exhibition Bout