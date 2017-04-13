Fivestar MMA presents Fivestar Fight League 18: Regenesis this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fivestar MMA in Fort St. John is going to be capitalising on becoming an officially sanctioned gym by Boxing BC with their second boxing event this weekend.

Fivestar Fight League 18: Regenesis will be the second boxing event put on by the gym, after their debut event last October. Fivestar MMA owner Justin Donally says that this weekend’s event will feature a total of 15 fights, with athletes of all ages competing.

Among the athletes that will be entering the ring include Fivestar notables Nick Young and Ashley Rouble, who have seen a large number of successes in recent months competing in the sport. Rouble will be doing an exhibition bout against her Team BC team-mate before she heads to the national boxing championships in Quebec City next month.

Other headlining athletes from the Energetic City include: Tommy Malyar, Travis Lussier, Murray MacDonald, Raymond Brown, along with Grande Prairie fighters Travis Lesschaeve and Cody Banner.

Tickets are still available for the bouts, which will take place at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre on Friday, April 14th. Tickets are $40 each for general admission seats, and $100 each for VIP dinner table seats, and can be purchased at Fivestar MMA on Alaska Rd. North, Reflex Supplements, and Crooked Corner Clothing.