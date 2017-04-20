Five teens face multiple charges after vehicle break-ins in Wembley

WEMBLEY, A.B. – Five teens are facing a number of charges in Wembley after being caught trespassing and breaking into vehicles earlier this week.

On Tuesday at approximately 1:06 a.m, police were called to a home in Wembley, where individuals wearing hooded sweaters were seen rummaging through vehicles. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival, but officers patrolling the area were able to locate the three 15 year-old boys, a 17 year-old boy and a 17 year-old girl who were responsible for stealing items from multiple vehicles and damaging property.

The teens, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with six counts of mischief under $5000, three counts of theft under $5000.00 x3, 18 counts of trespassing at night, and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Two of the five teens have been charged with failing to comply with a sentence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Mounties also were able to recover the stolen property and return it to its rightful owners.

The five teens are set to appear in Provincial Court on May 29th.