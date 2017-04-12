Fire Departments prepping for wildfire season in northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Many people in northern B.C. will remember last year when wildfires swept through the region in early spring causing evacuation orders and extensive damages.

While there has been no major wildfire events yet this year, that doesn’t mean local fire officials are taking this season anymore lightly.

The Charlie Lake Fire Department says that they aren’t sure what to expect for the upcoming season with the current weather but are still watching the situation.

“BC Wildfire has said that based on their weather predictions, it is going to be another or has the potential to be another busy year. We’re gearing up as we do every spring, nothing out of the ordinary but hopefully it’s not like last year.”

District of Taylor Fire Chief, Edward Albury says they responded to a small grass fire last week but they are also preparing for another scenario like last year, should it happen again.

“We’re just outfitting our units with wild land hoses and equipment. That is sort of what we do every year, usually wild land equipment comes off in the winter and then we put it back on in the spring. We also do pump practice.”

In April 2016, the BC Wildfire Service says that they responded to 79 fires that ended up burning over 14,000 hectares.