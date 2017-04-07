Emperor’s Challenge registration opens next Wednesday

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Registration for Tumbler Ridge’s Emperor Challenge opens next week, on April 12.

According to the website for the event, registration for the race filled up with 1,000 racers in 20 hours. However, there is no limit on kid’s race registrations. Registration can be done online. Last year’s event filled up in only 18 hours.

Entrance fees for the 20-kilometre race are $75, while the kid’s race costs $20. Awards are handed on for each of the race’s age groups, which are: Juniors (18 & Under), Open (19 to 34), Masters (35 to 49), Grand Masters (50 to 64) and Super Masters (65 & Older).

The race itself take place on Saturday, August 12th at 9 a.m. south of Tumbler Ridge.

For more information, check out the Emperor’s Challenge website.