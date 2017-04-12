News Ticker

Emperor’s Challenge registration officially open

April 12, 2017 Chris Newton Live It Active, Sports 0

A view from the summit of Mt. Babcock. Photo by Emperor's Challenge/Facebook.

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Registration for the 2017 Emperor’s Challenge is officially open.

Registration opened this morning at 12:00 a.m. According to the Emperor’s Challenge website, last year’s event filled up in only 18 hours.

Entrance fees for the 20-kilometre race are $75, while the kid’s race costs $20.

This year’s edition of the footrace will take place on Saturday, August 12th at 9 a.m. The venue for the race is Mt. Babcock, which is roughly 35 kilometres south of Tumbler Ridge.

For more information or to register, check out the Emperor’s Challenge website.

