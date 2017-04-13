Emperor’s Challenge officially sold out

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The Emperor’s Challenge footrace in Tumbler Ridge is officially sold out.

Race Organiser Jerrilyn Schembri says that all 1,000 of the race’s entry spots sold out in a new record time. According to Schembri, the race sold out this year in just under 17 hours, beating last year’s sell-out by over one hour. Though the full 20 kilometre race is sold out, the kids’ race has an unlimited number of registrants, which can be picked up online at emperorschallenge.com.

This year, Schembri says that the race will basically be the same as it was last year, apart from the one variable of the weather. One change that is occurring this year is that the event will be nearly paperless. Schembri explained that in order to make the race as environmentally-friendly as possible, the only paper item in the race packages will be the race bibs, which will have all pertinent information on the back of them. She says that gone are the days of racers receiving a large envelope with documents in their race packages.

The Emperor’s Challenge will take place this year on Saturday, August 12th at Mt. Babcock, roughly 35 kilometres south of Tumbler Ridge.