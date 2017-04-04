Early bird tickets for the upcoming U17 World Hockey Challenge on sale this Saturday

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier, along with officials from the cities of Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, as well as Hockey Canada unveiled the 22-game schedule and announced ticket sales for the upcoming World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

This year’s edition of the tournament is taking place November 5th-11th at the Encana Events Centre and the North Peace Arena. The pools of teams are identical to the previous time that the Peace Region hosted the tournament in 2015, meaning that Canada Red, Russia, Finland, and Sweden will play their Round Robin games at the North Peace Arena, while Canada White, Canada Black, the United States and the Czech Republic will play at the Encana Events Centre.

“I cannot express the excitement that surrounds this upcoming event being hosted once again in our region,” said Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead. “We were so fortunate to be able to host this event once, but to be able to host it a second time is truly remarkable. The intricate network of people, from volunteers to sponsors to fans that help make this event a reality is amazing.”

Last year’s silver-medallist Team Canada Black will open the tournament November 5th at the Encana Events Centre at 2:30 p.m. local time when it plays Team Canada White. Sweden, last year’s gold-medallist, will wrap up opening day against Russia in Fort St. John. The bronze- and gold-medal games will take place on Remembrance Day, which this year falls on a Saturday. Both games will once again be played in Dawson Creek, with the game to decide third place starting at 2:30 p.m., followed by the gold-medal game at 7 p.m. TSN and RDS, the official broadcasters for Hockey Canada will carry select games including the gold-medal game; exact broadcast details will be available closer to the event. Prior to puck-drop on Nov. 5, fans will get an early look at the competition and future stars of the game as both communities will host two pre-tournament games each on Nov. 2.

“Dawson Creek and Fort St. John put on a world-class event just two years ago and we know the community will support these young hockey players, their team staff, and this event once again,” said Jeff Beck, senior manager of events and properties with Hockey Canada.

Bernier also announced that the provincial government will provide $30,000 in funding for this year’s event.

The full-event early bird ticket package goes on sale on Saturday, April 8th at 10 a.m. The package contains fourteen games, and includes all games in either city, including the finals in Dawson Creek. Tickets can be purchased online at HockeyCanada.ca/WU17 and at tigerboxofficeplus.ca.