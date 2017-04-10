Dust Advisory once again issued for Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Ministry of Environment and Northern Health have re-issued a Dust Advisory for Fort St. John.

“Because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, other changes in meteorological conditions, dust suppression or street cleaning. Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations. This advisory is in effect until further notice.”

The statement says those with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise near busy streets until the advisory is lifted. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Tips to reduce your personal health risk:

Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic.

Continue to manage medical conditions such as asthma, chronic respiratory disease and heart failure. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.

Use common sense regarding outdoor physical activity; if your breathing becomes difficult or uncomfortable, stop or reduce the activity.

Maintaining good overall health is a good way to reduce health risks resulting from short-

term exposure to air pollution.

For persons with chronic underlying medical conditions:

Residents with asthma or other chronic illness should activate their asthma or personal care plan.

Stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed and reduce indoor sources of pollution such as smoking, vacuuming and use of wood stoves.

Run an air cleaner. Some room air cleaners, such as HEPA filters, can help reduce indoor particulate levels provided they are the right size for your home and filters are changed regularly.

Take shelter in air-conditioned buildings which have large indoor volumes and limited entry of outdoor air.