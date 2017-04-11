Dust Advisory ended for Fort St. John area

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The B.C. Environment Ministry and Northern Health have ended the Dust Advisory for the Fort St. John area.

Air Quality Meteorologist Gavin King with the Ministry of Environment says that the advisory was lifted because of improving air quality due to changing weather conditions.

King said that while the advisory is no longer in effect, dust can still be highly localized, particularly near busy roads.

Real-time air quality measurements and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at www.bcairquality.ca.