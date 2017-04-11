Dust Advisory continues for the Fort St. John area

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Dust Advisory issued yesterday morning continues for the Fort St. John area today.

The Ministry of Environment and Northern Health issued the Dust Advisory, which is in effect until further notice. The advisory is in effect because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter in the air that are expected to persist until there is precipitation or another change in the weather.

Though rain did fall across the Peace Region on Monday night, the North Peace Airport weather station only recorded 0.2 mm of rain on Monday.

Levels of dust tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations. People with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise near busy streets until the advisory is lifted. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at www.bcairquality.ca.