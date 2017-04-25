Driver under police investigation after crash at Lakeview Inn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A motorist is being investigated by the Fort St. John RCMP after a collision in the parking lot of the Lakeview Inn & Suites early this morning.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman with the Fort St. John RCMP detachment said that just before 3:00 this morning police received a call about the collision. Upon arrival, officers noted that a GMC Yukon SUV had crashed through a fence surrounding the Lakeview’s parking lot and struck a Ford F-350 pickup truck that was parked.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries that he sustained in the crash. Sgt. Tyreman said that the cause of the crash is currently unknown, but that alcohol or drugs may have played a part. He added that the driver is currently under investigation for impaired driving. No charges have been laid, and the motorist’s identity has not been released.