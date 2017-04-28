Don’t forget: Advance Polls open this weekend throughout the Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend is when the votes will start rolling in for the Provincial Election on May 9.

Advance voting will be taking place this weekend throughout the Peace Region.

The following dates have been announced by Elections B.C. Advance Polling stations are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the dates listed.

Please read dates carefully as they are not the same for each location.

PEACE RIVER NORTH

The advance voting dates and locations for Peace River North are as follows:

Peace River North Satellite Office – 19-4903 51st Ave W, Fort Nelson, B.C. – Wed-Sat, May 3-6

Pearkes Centre – 10801 Dudley Dr, Hudson’s Hope, B.C. – Wed-Sat, May 3-6

Taylor Community Hall – 9896 W Cherry Ave, Taylor, B.C. – Sat-Sun, Apr 29-30 and Wed-Sat, May 3-6

The Current – 10044 100 St, Fort St. John, B.C. – Sat-Sun, Apr 29-30 and Wed-Sat, May 3-6

PEACE RIVER SOUTH

O’Brien Facility – 10512 13 St, Dawson Creek, B.C. – Sat-Sun, Apr 29-30 and Wed-Sat, May 3-6

Pouce Coupe Legion Hall – 5009 47th Ave, Pouce Coupe, B.C. – Sat-Sun, Apr 29-30and Sat May 6

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 258 – 4511 Veterans Way, Chetwynd, B.C. – Sat-Sun, Apr 29-30 and Fri-Sat May 5-6

Tumbler Ridge Community Centre – 340 Front St, Tumbler Ridge, B.C. – Sat-Sun, Apr 29-30 and Fri-Sat May 5-6

Elections B.C. says all advance votes cast by voters within their electoral district are counted at initial count on election night.

Advance voting statistics will be posted at the link below the day after Advance Voting has taken place.

http://elections.bc.ca/resources/statistics/.

In the last Provincial General Election, 366,558 votes (20.34% of total votes) were cast at advance voting opportunities.