Dog owners pushing for new interim, long-term off-leash park in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A group of Fort St. John citizens and dog owners are asking the City of Fort St. John to work with them to come up with a interim and long-term solution to the current dog park which is not meeting the needs of their four legged friends or counterparts.

Nicole Sztabkowski, Lisa Bergman and Kira Baines appeared in front of Fort St. John Council on Monday afternoon to express concerns.

The trio says the current off-leash park is not big enough for dogs and owners. Another issue was that the gravel in the current park is hard on dogs’ feet and it also isn’t draining water well enough.

The gates currently at the park don’t close properly and there are also gaps in the fencing which allows smaller dogs to escape.

Accessibility was another issue brought to attention. There is currently no handicapped accessibility or accessible parking.

Mayor Lori Ackerman was on board with the idea and is willing to work with a society/task force to help see a interim solution met. At a Council Meeting on Monday afternoon, Ackerman and Council have asked City Staff to come back with information regarding locations and costs associated with a interim and long-term solution.

The Mayor and Council also stressed that they would like to see the interim solution turn into a long-term solution and that it needs to be ‘done right the first time’.

The trio that presented to Council said that a interim and long-term dog park would help with exercise, socialization and a safe environment.

The group also says they will assist with the cost and the planning of the future dog park.