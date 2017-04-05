District of Taylor receives close to $1 million for replacement of lift station and sludge thickening planning

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has received funding from both the federal and provincial governments to replace lift station 3 at the end of Pine Avenue and to also implement a sludge thickening planning project.

Under the Government of Canada’s Clean Water and Wastewater Fund, two new projects in the District of Taylor have been approved for $996,166 in combined federal and provincial funding.

The federal government is providing up to 50% of the funding which is just over $600,000 and the provincial government is providing $396,066. The District of Taylor will provide the balance of funding of $204,034.

The District of Taylor says both projects will be beneficial to the community.

“The current lift station was constructed in the 1950’s and upgraded in 1973. The funding will help construct a new lift station that is efficient, reliable and in conformance with all regulations. The funding will also help implement a sludge thickening planning project that will help identify operational upgrades needed as well as provide operational modifications to alleviate and control solids issues. Both projects will help to accommodate the needs of the anticipated future growth in Taylor.”

The Government of British Columbia is providing up to $148.5 million through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and will fund 33% of the eligible project costs.

District of Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser says he is grateful for the investment from the federal and provincial governments.

“We appreciate the joint effort between the Province and the Government of Canada to help rebuild our critical infrastructure. To receive approximately a million dollars for our rural community is a tremendous support for our sewer infrastructure. This funding will help the future needs of our community, and I want to thank the Province and the federal government for this significant contribution.”