District of Taylor looking at amendments to Garbage Collection and Disposal Bylaw

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor is looking at amendments to its current Garbage Collection and Disposal Bylaw.

The District says the current bylaw would stay largely intact with the following amendments being considered:

The District would move to garbage containers that allow automated truck pick up

The size of the containers would be 240L (note: this is a capacity larger than currently allowed)

The purchase of extra “bag tags” would be eliminated

The District would purchase/supply one container per residence. The containers would be the property of the District and remain “attached” to the property, not the owner of the residence

Prohibited materials are outlined

Residential properties using Commercial sized garbage bins would have parameters around their use (ie. placement, length, time, etc.)

Parameters around placement, storage, care and replacement of the containers are included in the bylaw

Schedule B of the bylaw will be revised to include a map which outlines the garbage collection boundaries. This map will be included with the bylaw for review during the adoption process

Council has appointed a Select Committee to review Garbage Collection. The Committee has met twice so far to carefully review and discuss the bylaw.

To view the full bylaw and changes, visit: https://taylor.civicweb.net/document/12176/Garbage%20Collection%20and%20Disposal%20Bylaw%20Report.pdf?handle=FE1533BA1A6E4544BC7F541651C3BA1B.