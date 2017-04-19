Dawson Creek RCMP searching for missing teen

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP need your help to find a missing 16 year-old.

Madelyn Whyte was reported missing to the Dawson Creek RCMP on Monday April 18, 2017. Family say she last spoke with someone approximately two days before April 18. According to the RCMP, Whyte lives a high risk lifestyle and the RCMP have checked places she has been known to frequent, but have been unsuccessful to date.

Whyte is described as:

First Nations

5 feet 2 inches tall

130 pounds

Brown eyes

Anyone with information on where Madelyn Whyte may be are asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 784-3700 or Crime Stopper at 1 800 222-8477.