Dawson Creek RCMP search for missing 15 year-old

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 15 year-old.

Elizabeth Hennigar was reported missing to the Dawson Creek RCMP on Thursday April 27. Hennigar was last seen around 8 a.m. April 27 and Police believe she maybe trying to travel to Quesnel, B.C.

She was last seen with a black suitcase, carrying a three foot tall white teddy bear.

Hennigar is described as:

Caucasian

5 feet tall

110 pounds

Short Blonde Hair

Last wearing blue jeans and a pink shirt

The RCMP have not released a photo of Elizabeth. If a photo is released to the media, we will update this story.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.