Dance competition at NPCC runs Thursday through Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River North Festival of the Arts Dance Competition starts today at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

The competition features 280 dancers from Fort Nelson to Quesnel on stage at the NPCC, where they’ll compete in a number of dances including: ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, and acrobatic. Fort St. John is well-represented at the dance competition, with Studio 2 Stage, Move Dance Company, and Peace Fusion Dance Company’s dancers all in competition.

The dance competition starts Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., with the action resuming Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets for the dance competition are $3 per session, or $15 for the weekend, and are available at the auditorium entrance, or at the NPCC box office.

For more information, and for a schedule of the dance competition, visit the Peace River North Festival Association Facebook page.