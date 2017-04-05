Couple arrested in Beaverlodge following hardware store robbery

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – A man and a woman are facing a number of charges after being apprehended by police with allegedly stolen goods.

On Monday at approximately 11:50 a.m., police responded to a shoplifting complaint at a hardware store in Beaverlodge, where a male and female suspect were seen stealing items from the store. The couple left prior to police arriving on scene, but the clerk was able to provide police with the vehicle’s licence plate number. A short time later police located the vehicle in front of a convenience store where the man and woman were arrested without incident.

After a search of the vehicle, police seized a small amount of methamphetamine, along with property belonging to local merchants in addition to property stolen from Hinton, Alberta on March 17th.

Grande Prairie residents Richard Kenneth Bensen, aged 37, and 32 year-old Sindy Allison Lacey of Grande Prairie face at least five charges, including Posession of Stolen Property over $5,000.

Mounties say that the recovered property will be returned to their rightful owners, while Bensen and Lacey are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 12th.

Beaverlodge RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

If you have information on this or any other crime, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700, or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).