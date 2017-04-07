Community of Fort St. John pulls through for local boy who was in need of a new set of wheels

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Three months ago, the plea was put out to help a young Fort St. John boy get a new set of wheels after his were written off after a collision and as of Friday, he officially has them.

Many may have already heard Colban’s story. He is only six-years-old and a year and a half ago, Colban was diagnosed with Anti-NDMA Encephalitis. Anti-NMDA Receptor Encephalitis is a disease occurring when antibodies produced by the body’s own immune system attack NMDA receptors in the brain.

Close to 10 months ago, a vehicle hit the van that was being used to transport Colban, in their own driveway. The driver had been on a cell phone allegedly texting and speeding. ICBC eventually chose to write off the vehicle and payout of the write off was $2,400, not enough to get the van replaced very easily.

Fort City Chrysler set up a personal account for the family and helped them find a new van that would be suitable for Colban’s needs.

After hearing about Colban’s situation, many businesses and residents in Fort St. John donated funds and items for auctions to raise money for Colban. Burger King held two Whopper Wednesday events for the cause.

Rhonda Friesen with Fort City Chrysler says have the chance to help a family in need as much as Colban’s family was meaningful in many ways for them.

“It is very touching to know we are helping. It is a big event for people. It is a struggle and it’s tough and it’s hard and we understand that so whatever we were able to do, whatever the community was able to do help, it meant everything in the world.”

The donations from the community not only helped get Colban a van for his needs but there was also money left over which Fort City Chrysler gave the family to use for whatever expenses they need.

Kimberly Sorin, Colban’s Grandmother, thanked Fort City Chrysler and the community for their kind hearts.

“I’m overwhelmed and grateful for everyone that has come to help us. It has been over 18 months now fighting this disease and we still have a long road ahead of us.”