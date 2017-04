BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP were called to a collision on Highway 43 east of Beaverlodge Saturday evening.

At 5:30 p.m., Emergency crews arrived and were unable to resuscitate the lone male occupant of a semi truck that left the roadway.  The male is 45 years-old and from Edmonton.

The initial investigation, suggests there were no other vehicles involved in the collision.  STARS Air Ambulance attended, but were not required.

Police are still investigating the collision.