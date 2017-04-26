Clark fires back in softwood dispute with call to halt U.S. thermal coal exports

SURREY, B.C. – Premier Christy Clark has fired back at the United States after the Department of Commerce implemented tariffs against Canadian softwood lumber exports on Monday.

Clark announced today that she wrote a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau, asking the federal government to ban the shipment of thermal coal, including U.S. shipments, through B.C. The Premier made the announcement this morning at Catalyst Paper’s distribution centre in Surrey.

Catalyst Paper made headlines when its paper exports were subject to duties by the American government. Last week, after almost two years and millions of dollars in duties and legal fees, the company won its challenge as the U.S. Department of Commerce ruled that Catalyst was not receiving unfair subsidies from the government.