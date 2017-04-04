Chimney fire prompts reminder from Dawson Creek Fire Department

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department is reminding residents to have their chimney checked annually after a chimney fire caused damage to a home in the Bear Mountain area.

The Fire Department says the fire occurred early Tuesday afternoon and said that the fire was contained thanks to the quick actions of firefighters. The crews were able to contain the fire to a small area of the roof.

A total of 3 apparatus and 7 firefighters worked to contain the fire according to a release.

The Fire Department is reminding homeowners with wood burning appliances to have their chimneys cleaned annually and more if required and also to have the chimneys and flue liners checked for cracks which may allow creosote to bleed through to the outside of the chimney.