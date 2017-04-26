Building numbers down in first quarter compared to last year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In the first three months of 2017, the City of Fort St. John has received half of the revenue for building permits and fees than it did over the same time period last year.

Looking at the building numbers for March of this year, the value of building starts in the city was only $80,000, for two properties. In January, February, and March, the construction value is only $3,489,000, down from $5.73 million in the first quarter of 2016. In total, two single family detached homes, six commercial, and three industrial properties were started.

City revenues from construction are also down compared to last year. Last month, the city only raked in 2,047.95 from fees and permits, and since January only $25,055.33. In the same time frame a year ago, that same number stood at $50,434.64.