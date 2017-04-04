Bright Nights in June returns to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One of the biggest arts celebrations in Fort St. John will once again take place in June.

The 3rd Annual Bright Nights in June Arts Celebration will take place on June 8, 9 and 10. The main event which is The Bright Nights in June Gala will be held on June 9 and will start at 6:00 p.m.

Performers will include tap dancer Brock Jellison, pianist, composer Peter-Anthony Togni and modern dancer Shannon May. Talent in piano, dance, music, and collaborations between local art groups will fill in the rest of the evening.

The evening will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the North Peace Cultural Centre and the evening will take you through the ages from 1866, 1940, to 1992, as we celebrate Canada, The Alaska Highway, and the Cultural Centre.

Events that are being held include:

Thursday June 8th : Art Start – Talk of the Town – 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Hear about the journeys of people who lived in Fort St. John and went on to make their careers in the creative arts or arts administration. A roundtable discussion with the Arts Stars includes inspiring stories of what motivated them to achieve professional status in their fields.

Friday June 9th : Bright Nights in June Gala – Cocktails and Gallery opening start at 6:00pm, Performance at 7:30pm.

Performers include: Brock Jellison, Peter-Anthony Togni, Shannon May, Studio2Stage, Wesley Phan, Tanisha Ray, Morgan Mora, Peace Fusion Dance Company and more. Tickets are $25.

Saturday June: 10th : Art Market & Big Print Day- 10:00am – 2:00pm

Large-scale relief prints which will be created and printed using a road roller (yes!) – we’re following a worldwide trend to have a public Big Print Day. The final works will be on show in the North Peace Cultural Centre throughout the summer.

For more information and updates, check: http://www.npcc.bc.ca or call (250) 785- 1992.