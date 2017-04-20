Blizzard Bike Club riders brave freezing temperatures for Spring Stage Race #5

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Six of the Blizzard Bicycle Club’s riders braved a cold windy Tuesday for the club’s Spring Race Series fifth stage.

The group managed to stay together until the second to last hill, when youth and enthusiasm took over from age and experience. Josh Telizyn and Nick Guliov shot out ahead of Dan Webster and Darren Guliov, while Kristine Bock and Richard Wood brought up the rear. The finish line got to see 3 sprint finishes as each pair came across.

Telizyn finished the 25 kilometre course from Wood’s Corner to the Beatton Park Road in a time of 59:53. Nick Guliov crossed the line just three seconds later to take 2nd place. Darren Guliov eked out a 1 second margin over Webster, who finished in 1:00:10. Bock and Wood ended their rides less than two minutes later.

The 6th stage of the Spring Race Series starts at Baldonnel School for the 16 km Baldonnel Time Trial at 6:30 this evening.