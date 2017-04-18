Blizzard Bike Club hosts first Spring Stage Races in wintery conditions

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. — The Blizzard Bicycle Club lived up to its name over Easter weekend, as the club hosted the first three stages of the Spring Stage Races.

Only two riders braved the elements for Stages 1 and 2 on Saturday. Ben Dawson won the Cecil Lake Hill Climb, finishing with a time of 29:51, while fellow competitor Dan Webster ended his ride in 32:33. Stage 2 at Frozen John was shortened to only one lap due to the conditions caused by the early Spring snowstorm. Ben Dawson continued his winning streak, though Webster made it a much closer race, as the two riders finished in 21:48 and 21:52 respectively.

On Sunday, a good deal more riders showed up to race in the fourth stage of the series, the 48 kilometre Cecil Lake Road Race. Stephen Ferris ended up pulling away from the pack to cross the finish line in 1:29:23, ahead of second place rider Irvin Tang, who finished in 1:31:54. The next four riders made it a group sprint to the end. Josh Telizyn narrowly nosed ahead of Nick and Darren Guliov, and Dan Webster at the 1:36:56 marker to take third place. Pat Ferris was the lone 7th place rider, finishing in 1:35:49. Richard Wood and Kristine Bock tied for eighth with a time of 1:41:12. Ard Hoogenboom rounded out the Top 10, ahead of Nyam Newlove. Jess Telizyn also rode on Sunday, though she rode for only 20 kilometres, in a time of 53:09.

At the halfway mark of the Spring Stage Series, Dan Webster leads the standings on the Men’s side with 15 points, ahead of Dawson, who has 10 points. Kristine Bock and Josh Telizyn are the leaders of the Women’s and U19 standings.

The next Spring Race Series will take place on Tuesday, as riders will take on the 25 kilometre road course from Wood’s Corner to the Beatton Park Road intersection with the 246 Road and back. The race starts at 6:30 p.m.