Big Brothers, Big Sisters hosting Bowl for Kids Sake this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Fort St. John is hosting one of their biggest fundraisers of the year this coming weekend.

The V.E. Brandl Bowl for Kids Sake takes place this coming Sunday, April 30th, at Fort Bowling Lanes. Organisers says that this year, they are seeing less registrations than in previous years, and are hoping that 10 more teams of four sign up by this coming Saturday, April 29th.

Anyone that wants to register a team can call Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Fort St. John at (250) 787-9674, or on their website.