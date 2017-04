FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP have closed the Beatton Park Road/271 road.

The road is closed from the Alaska Highway to the 244 road. As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Beatton Park Road/271 road will be closed for several hours while crews work to clear the collision.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.