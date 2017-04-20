BC Wildlife Federation hopes citizens drive change from Town Hall meetings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Wildlife Federation is hoping that a Town Hall meeting coming up in Fort St. John will help citizens become more aware about wildlife, fish and habitat issues.

Regional President of the Peace Region, Gerry Paille says the Town Halls resulted from the initiative that the BC Wildlife Federation has undertaken.

“There have been similar Town Hall events all around the Province. The focus is that there has been a lot of years of underfunding for fish and wildlife in British Columbia and not just with the current government but also the previous governments as well.”

Topics that will be included at the Town Hall meeting include:

Declining caribou, elk, moose and deer population

Declining fish populations

Declining budgets for natural resource conservation

Lack of science for fish and wildlife management

How you can drive positive change

Paille says that the money that is currently available is targeted mostly at doing survey work and creating regulations while there is not much money being put into creating more fish and wildlife.

“Our message is that there has been years of neglect for funding and similar jurisdictions in the U.S. have maybe three or four times as much funding for a lot smaller land base.”

He also said he wants to make it clear that they are not promoting any political party over another but they are urging people to get out and talk to politicians so they know how they feel about wildlife, fish and habitat.

The BC Wildlife Foundation has also sent a series of five questions to each political party running in the Provincial Election. Currently, they are still awaiting responses to the questions. To view the questions and answers, visit: http://nprg.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/CandidateResponsesNorthPeace.htm.

The Town Hall in Fort St. John is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fort St. John Curling Club (9504-96th Street).