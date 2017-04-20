BC OGC approves permit for KT Energy’s proposed Fort Nelson LNG plant

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Vancouver-based KT Energy Corporation announced today that the B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has issued a permit for the company to build and operate a liquefied natural gas facility near Fort Nelson.

The Fort Nelson LNG Plant, which would be located 130 kilometres northwest of Fort Nelson and has been in development since 2015, is KT Energy’s first proposed Canadian LNG project. The facility, which is scheduled for commissioning in late 2018, would have an initial capacity of 20,000 gallons of LNG per day, and could be expanded to meet market needs.

“KT Energy is pleased with the Commission’s decision,” said company CEO Betty Chang. “It is an important step in moving forward on an exciting project that will be good for the economy of BC and the North, and for our company.”

The plant would rely on road transportation via both the Alaska Highway and Highway 77 to serve as a virtual pipeline providing natural gas to off-grid communities, industrial and commercial users in the region.