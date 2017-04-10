BC NDP acclaims candidate for Peace River South riding

Goudie currently works at the Kenn Borek Aquatic Centre and the Dawson Creek Literary Society. She also previously worked at the South Peace Community Resources Society.

She also represents the employees of the City of Dawson Creek, the Peace River Regional District, the Dawson Creek Public Library and the Village of Pouce Coupe as the Vice President of Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 2403. She volunteers in the community with Girl Guides of Canada as a Brownie leader and with the Dawson Creek Pride Society.

Goudie says she sees the damage in the Peace River South riding from Christy Clark’s government.

“I have seen how disillusioned Northerners feel with Christy Clark’s government. Their concerns have either been ignored or put on the back burner. People here in Peace River South need jobs and Christy Clark has failed to deliver. Unemployment here is the highest in BC and the number of people using the food bank has skyrocketed under the BC Liberals.”

She says that if the NDP were elected in BC and in Peace River South, change would come, for the better.

“Peace River South is one of the youngest ridings in BC and many families are struggling to get by. John Horgan has a plan to make life more affordable for families and to create real, good-paying jobs that last.”

BC NDP leader John Horgan says he is happy to have Goudie on his team to challenge Clark and the Liberals.