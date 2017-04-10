BC Liberal candidate Dan Davies reveals Peace River North campaign platform

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Liberal candidate in the Peace River North riding, Dan Davies, has released how Peace River North will benefit from the 2017 campaign platform commitments if the Liberals are re-elected in May.

“Only Today’s BC Liberals have a plan to keep BC strong and Peace River North thriving. That’s why I’m standing up for my values in this election – to create more jobs and opportunity.”

Some of the 2017 platform commitments that will create more jobs and opportunity in Peace River North according to Davies include:

Work towards getting three LNG facilities moving to construction by 2020.

Unlock the oil resources contained in the Montney Basin through a new oil, deep-well royalty credit that is competitive with Alberta.

Complete Site C dam, creating thousands of jobs and clean, affordable and reliable power for the next 100 years.

Stand up for B.C. forestry communities, workers and companies as Canada continues to negotiate a new Softwood Lumber Agreement with the United States.

Commit an additional $5 million annually to grow markets in China and India through the Forest Innovation Investment, starting in 2018.

Commit $50 million to continue the BC Rural Dividend program into 2021-22.

Premier Christy Clark released the full 2017 campaign platform earlier on Monday and detailed a plan to keep BC strong and secure a bright future by doing three big things, creating jobs, controlling spending and cutting taxes for the middle class.

“A strong BC starts with a job – because a good job is the best way to look after the people we love,” Davies said. “Our jobs plan will secure BC’s bright future for our children and grandchildren.”