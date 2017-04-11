BC Hydro confirms ‘personal’ medical incident at Site C worker lodge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro spokesperson Dave Conway confirmed that there was a ‘personal’ medical incident at the workers lodge at the Site C dam on Tuesday. This comes after reports of ambulances being on scene at the lodge.

“It was a non-work related medical issue. This is a personal matter involving an individual that is staying at the worker lodge.”

Conway said he could not share specific details of the medical incident or the person involved as it was a private matter.

“We certainly are concerned for the well-being of the individual and hope for a successful recovery.”