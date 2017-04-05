B.C. government announces new bridge for Commotion Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier has announced on behalf of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Todd Stone that engineering work is underway to build a bridge structure to replace the culvert at Commotion Creek on Highway 97.

“The site at Commotion Creek was the most heavily damaged by last year’s flooding, resulting in a massive hole in Highway 97 and the surrounding area. Design for a permanent solution to this location will help to minimize damage from any future flooding, increase safety and enhance the reliability of the road.”

The creek, which is located 20 kilometres south of Chetwynd, was flooded with water from the 2016 floods within the Peace River Valley. The existing culverts under Highway 97 were overwhelmed when they were partially blocked by debris from the heavy floodwaters.

Highway 97 and the CN Rail crossing downstream of Commotion Creek were also destroyed when the water flooded the banks of the creek, causing road and rail closures for several days.

“Engineering assessments have been ongoing and the ministry now has concluded that a bridge, capable of accommodating water flow levels similar to those last year, is the appropriate permanent solution at Commotion Creek.”