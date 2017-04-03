B.C. government announces new 8th Street bridge in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier, on behalf of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Todd Stone announced on Monday that a new bridge will be coming to 8th Street in Dawson Creek.

“This is great news that a new bridge will be built at this site on 8th Street, which was affected by last year’s flooding. Those of us who live and work in Dawson Creek depend on this road on a daily basis, and a permanent solution for this crossing will be a significant improvement, helping to minimize damage from any future flooding, and increase the safety and reliability of this busy road.”

The government says that engineering assessments were started over the winter to determine the appropriate replacement for the drainage culverts, which were damaged during the 2016 flooding.

The assesments included site assessments, such as geotechnical, hydrotechnical, environmental and archaeological reviews. The results determined that a new bridge would be needed to handle water flow.

The Province will also be investing over $60 million in flood protection. This includes $300,000 in funding for flood-risk assessment, floodplain mapping and flood mitigation planning, with $150,000 each going to the communities of Chetwynd and Dawson Creek.