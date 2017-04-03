B.C. government announces highway improvements for the Peace Region

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The B.C. government has announced that multiple projects will soon be underway for highways in the Peace Region.

Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier made the announcement on Monday on behalf of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Todd Stone.

“Keeping the roads and highways in the Peace safe and reliable, keeps people and goods moving, which keeps our economy moving. Resurfacing a highway or repairing a culvert can make a significant difference to motorists who regularly travel on these roads and to the businesses that service these travellers.”

The following projects have been made official:

A $4.6-million contract has been awarded to Peter’s Bros. Construction Ltd. of Penticton to resurface 16 kilometres of Highway 97 from the Kiskatinaw Bridge to Taylor Hill. This builds on previous resurfacing work on 29 kilometres of Highway 97 from the CN rail crossing north of Dawson Creek to the Kiskatinaw Bridge

The above contract will also include resurfacing 22 kilometres of Highway 2 from the Alberta border to Wallis Road (204 Road). Both segments of this project will be completed using the hot-in-place recycling method

A $1.4-million contract has been awarded to NBC Contracting Inc. of Terrace to replace the culvert at Smithard Road, approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Dawson Creek. The culvert is located on Township Road 216 (Smithard Road) between Township Road 263 and Township Road 265

Also, the hard surfacing of approximately 1.6 kilometres of Blockline Road, from the intersection of Highway 2 to Clark Road (211 Road), will be completed this year

The government says over the next three years, the ministry and its partners are investing over $4.6 billion in priority transportation investments as part of this plan.