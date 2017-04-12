Annual washing of Taylor Bridge to take place April 18 to April 27, expect delays

TAYLOR, B.C. – Yellowhead Road & Bridge is advising motorists that annual cleaning of the Taylor Bridge will begin on the 18.

The washing will be done between 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from April 18 to April 20. It will then be done again from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from April 24 to April 27.

The bridge will be reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic with delays up to 20 minutes. There will also be two traffic control personnel as well as a pilot vehicle to help control traffic flows.

If you have any questions, you can contact Yellowhead Road & Bridge at (250) 262-2600. You can also check DriveBC for the latest information.