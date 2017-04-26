Advanced ticket packages to U17 World Hockey Challenge selling quickly

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Officials say that tickets for the upcoming World U17 Hockey Challenge in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek are selling quickly.

The Encana Events Centre’s General Manager Ryan MacIvor says that the Early Bird ticket packages, which went on sale at the beginning of this month, sold out in three days. MacIvor says that the Advanced ticket packages, which include tickets to all games at either the North Peace Arena or the Encana Events Centre, are on sale now, with a decent number of them having been snatched up.

MacIvor says that for anyone that might be interested in going to the games, delaying could mean paying more, as the difference in price between the Advanced and Regular ticket packages is more than $50.

Tickets are available online at HockeyCanada.ca/WU17 and at tigerboxofficeplus.ca.