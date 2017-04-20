Advance Voting starts in the Peace Region next weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If you know who you are going to vote for in the 41st Provincial Election on May 9th and have a burning desire to vote now or you want to avoid long lines on General Voting Day, you will be able to as of next weekend at select locations in the Peace Region.

The following dates have been announced by Elections B.C. Advance Polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the dates listed.

Please read dates carefully as they are not the same for each location.

PEACE RIVER NORTH

The advance voting dates and locations for Peace River North are as follows:

Peace River North Satellite Office – 19-4903 51st Ave W, Fort Nelson, B.C. – Wed-Sat, May 3-6

Pearkes Centre – 10801 Dudley Dr, Hudson’s Hope, B.C. – Wed-Sat, May 3-6

Taylor Community Hall – 9896 W Cherry Ave, Taylor, B.C. – Sat-Sun, Apr 29-30 and Wed-Sat, May 3-6

The Current – 10044 100 St, Fort St. John, B.C. – Sat-Sun, Apr 29-30 and Wed-Sat, May 3-6

PEACE RIVER SOUTH

O’Brien Facility – 10512 13 St, Dawson Creek, B.C. – Sat-Sun, Apr 29-30 and Wed-Sat, May 3-6

Pouce Coupe Legion Hall – 5009 47th Ave, Pouce Coupe, B.C. – Sat-Sun, Apr 29-30and Sat May 6

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 258 – 4511 Veterans Way, Chetwynd, B.C. – Sat-Sun, Apr 29-30 and Fri-Sat May 5-6

Tumbler Ridge Community Centre – 340 Front St, Tumbler Ridge, B.C. – Sat-Sun, Apr 29-30 and Fri-Sat May 5-6

Elections BC said on April 19 that ‘Where to Vote’ cards had started to be mailed out. Over three million cards are expected to be delivered until advance voting starts on April 29th.