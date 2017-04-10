90’s Flashback coming to Dawson Creek and Encana Events Centre

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – After a massive 2016 with over 110 shows across North America, the I LOVE THE 90’s TOUR will continue its momentum in 2017 with 40+ new stops in the United States and its first-ever international leg in Australia and New Zealand. The top-selling tour, which originally announced only 29 dates, quickly became the year’s most sought-after show, eventually racking up 110+ stops and selling out a number of arenas across the country. The New Year promises fans the same unbelievable live experience, with a rotating lineup of the 90’s’ most iconic acts, including Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Rob Base, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC.

Salt N Pepa, Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC and C+C Music Factory will make up the lineup for the Dawson Creek stop at the Encana Events Centre on Monday, September 18, 2017.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets are priced at $91.00 and $71.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus locations at the Encana Events Centre.

Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as an, “arena-sized dance party,” and described by The Arizona Republic as, “a hit-filled trip down memory lane,” the I Love the 90’s Tour is 2016’s most successful concert touring package with over 110 shows in 110 cities and more than 600,000 tickets sold with a gross box office revenue of over $36 million dollars. Returning in 2017 is headliner Vanilla Ice, star of the DIY Network’s Vanilla Ice Project and fresh off of his Dancing with the Stars appearance. Also returning in 2017 are co-headliners and fan favorites Salt N Pepa, with special guests Rob Base, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC.

The I Love the 90’s Tour is represented by Universal Attractions Agency (UAA). Universal Attractions Agency’s Jeff Allen and Jeff Epstein, co-creators of the I Love the 90’s Tour, are more than excited at the breakout success of the tour and are confident that audiences are ready for their next dose of 90’s nostalgia. As both say, “Our object was to capture the imagination of a generation and the I Love the 90’s Tour is a phenomenon that has done just that”.

