2017 Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament kicks off tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association’s 14th Annual Hockey Tournament will be kicking off at the North Peace Arena first thing tomorrow morning.

Ten teams will be competing at this year’s tournament, which was won by the Cabre Oilfield team last year. 110 players have registered for the tournament, and will be split into teams of 11 players by none other than Vancouver Canucks alumnus Kick McLean. McLean will conduct the draft, with five teams playing in each pool. The tournament will resume Friday, and will run from 8:00 a.m. until close to midnight, including a dinner event. Saturday will see the championship games played, with the action wrapping up at around 4:30 p.m.

Members of both the Fort St. John Huskies and the Flyers will be pitching in with the tournament, running the beer gardens and providing a designated driver service.

The action kicks off on Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m. and runs until 5:00 p.m. for the opening day.