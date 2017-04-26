2017 High on Ice Festival successful despite bad weather, preparations underway for 2018

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the Final Report for the 2017 High on Ice Festival.

The theme of the event was ‘Celebrating Canada’s 150 and Fort St. John Milestones’. The schedule of events consisted of 47 sub-events and activities for the community. The City says this was a slight increase in activities from 2016.

The report does acknowledge the havoc weather caused during the event this year.

“Although the weather looked promising for the main event, mild temperatures and a wind alert for the region led to the cancellation of numerous activities and ultimately blew over a number of ice sculptures. Due to increased public safety concerns, a decision was made to topple structures to remove the hazards. As a result the closing ceremonies did not take place.”

When it comes to the financial side, The final expenditure for the Ice and Snow component was $154,218.00. The City says this was $3,121.00 under the approved budget. All consulting fees had been paid in accordance with the consultant agreement.

Planning sessions will start in the fall for the 2018 event. The theme for 2018 has not been determined but will be selected by November 1st, 2017.

The City also said there were over 2,000 people in the park each day for the festival. The goal was to have over 2,000 people at Centennial Park during the event.

The City also ran a survey which was available from February 11-28 and all participants who left their contact information were entered to win a $30 gift card. This was a chance for the public to provide feedback regarding the festival and activities. Survey results were as follows:

To view the rest of the 2017 High on Ice Festival Report, visit: https://fortstjohn.civicweb.net/FileStorage/C1C55E1F357D48DA8053D2A4078F21AD-AB.pdf.