10th Annual Community Awards take place Thursday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John’s 10th annual Community Awards will be taking place tomorrow night at the Lido Theatre.

There are a total of 49 Fort St. John residents nominated for six awards at the gala. Special guest speakers at the event include two-time Stanley Cup Winner Mark Hartigan, and Taylor Devos, the founder of 1 Kid Making a Difference.

Five residents are nominated for the City`s Cultural Award, which was won by Evelyn Sim of the North Peace Historical Society in 2016. The nominees are:

Kim Livingstone

Russell Eggleston

Rob Brown

Kevin Smith

Pat Ferris

Sixteen residents are nominated for the Recreation Award, which recognizes an individual or a group for their volunteer efforts in the promotion, organization, support, and/or motivation of sports, recreation, and leisure pursuits including healthy and active living. Fort St. John Flyers President Paul Van Nostrand won the award in 2016. The nominees are:

Jennifer Hammond – North Peace Gymnastic Association Board of Directors

April Spurn

Phil Hiscock

Kari Brown John

Jaime Hotte

Neil Evans

Bethany Roy

Jessica Bookham

Geoff Bough

Pamela Sandberg

Justin Donally and Tosha Mytron – Fivestar Mixed Martial Arts

Bo Hedges

Denni Hetman

Dan & Jaimelia Turner

Kevin Shead

Todd Alexander

Morgan Churchill, Adam Kelderman, and Darlene Conley are the three nominees for the Literacy Award, which is awarded to recognize the special contributions of an individual or group that has made an outstanding contribution towards promoting in areas including literacy, language, multiculturalism and community issues in Fort St. John. The winner of the award in 2016 was Jane Drew.

The Humanitarian Award recognizes an individual or a group of volunteers whose actions, commitment, volunteer leadership, service and community spirit have made a difference in the lives of those in the community. Tony Warriner with the Evangel Chapel won the 2016 award. This year, the nominees are:

Lani Belcher

Jeanette Johnston – Pheonix Volunteer Club

Bonita Fuson

Jaime Hottee

Alan Yu

Scott Wisdahl

Phallon Stoutenburg

Brian Lamond

Faisal Rashid

Brian Kirschner

Sylvia Lane

Lise Klassen

Lani Belchner – On Our Way Home Animal Rescue

Oliver Mott

Tichia Davis, Mallorie Lawrence, Aiden Isenbecker, Mustafa Faisal, Mohammed Faisal, Jeridyn Loewen, and Desirae Wiebe are nominated for the City`s Youth Award, which is given to an individual under the age of 19 who has made a positive contribution to the community on a volunteer basis such as developing a project, serving on a committee and/or other volunteer work with organizations and groups

Finally, the Mayor’s Citizen of the Year Award recognizes an individual that has achieved positive notoriety outside our community for their actions, is recognized as leaders or role models by their peers, or has won international, national, or provincial titles or awards for their efforts. The winner of the award in 2016 was Sterling Middleton, with May Apsassin winning a Special Recognition award.

The following individuals have been nominated for the award in 2017:

Jeanette Johnston

Alan Yu – FSJ for LNG

Sterling Middleton

Steven Cooper

Cindy Dettling

Trudy and Wolf Korfmann

Adam Reaburn

Bernardo Fabia Salinas

Kim Livingstone

Faisal Rashid

Bo Hedges

Raven Pruden – Engage Fitness

The 2017 Community Awards are set to begin at 7:00 p.m. Thursday.