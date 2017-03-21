YRB to conduct Taylor Bridge welding from March 27 to March 31

TAYLOR, B.C. – Motorists that frequently use the Taylor Bridge will want to watch out for crews welding on the Taylor Bridge next week.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge says that the repairs will be carried out Monday to Friday during the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. The repairs will be completed on Friday by 3:30 a.m. and will not be taking place Friday or Saturday overnight.

The bridge will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic with delays of up to 20 minutes. A pilot vehicle, along with traffic control personnel, will be in place to control traffic.

YRB asks that travellers drive with caution as there will be crews on the bridge deck welding and marking welds.

For current road conditions, you can visit http://www.drivebc.ca/.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact YRB’s office toll free at 1-888-883-6688.