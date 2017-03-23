Yellowhead Road & Bridge performing emergency repairs on Taylor Bridge today

TAYLOR, B.C. – Yellowhead Road & Bridge says they will be performing emergency repairs on the Taylor Bridge from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today with delays of up to 20 minutes.

Traffic will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic and traffic control personnel will be on both ends of the bridge. A pilot vehicle will be in place to control traffic.

Drivers are asked to drive with caution.

To check the most up to date road conditions, visit DriveBC at: http://www.drivebc.com/.

For questions or concerns, contact the Yellowhead Road & Bridge office toll free at 1-888-883-6688.