News Ticker

Yellowhead Road & Bridge performing emergency repairs on Taylor Bridge today

March 23, 2017 Jessica Fedigan News, Regional 0

The Taylor Bridge (Credit: Submitted)

TAYLOR, B.C. – Yellowhead Road & Bridge says they will be performing emergency repairs on the Taylor Bridge from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today with delays of up to 20 minutes.

Traffic will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic and traffic control personnel will be on both ends of the bridge. A pilot vehicle will be in place to control traffic.

Drivers are asked to drive with caution.

To check the most up to date road conditions, visit DriveBC at: http://www.drivebc.com/.

For questions or concerns, contact the Yellowhead Road & Bridge office toll free at 1-888-883-6688.

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes