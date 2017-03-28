UWNBC Making Connections Initiative helps Progress Energy give back to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – United Way of Northern BC’s ‘Making Connections Initiative’ has helped one company give back to the community in Fort St. John.

The initiative is to connect businesses that have excess new or used resources including technologies, furniture or other resources, in passing forward useful items to a local not-for-profit.

Niki Hedges, Community Development & Campaign Officer says that Progress Energy was having a change over type situation at a camp and decided to donate the items to a non-profit organization and contacted the United Way.

“They had all of these sheet sets, comforters, pillow and towel sets and they said ‘where would this have the most impact?’ ‘where is this most needed?’ and so I worked with different non-profits and we were able to find placement for them.”

In total, there were 60 double sheet sets, 60 double comforters and 60 pillow sets that will go to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society and 60 towel sets (bath, hand and face) that will go to the Salvation Army Shelter in Fort St. John.

Progress Energy says that giving back to the community is very important to the company.

“Community investment is an important part of Progress Energy’s operations. We believe that our success depends on the support of our neighbours where we operate, and we work to understand and support their goals and interests. Through discussions with the United Way of Northern British Columbia, we discovered that the Women’s Resource Society was in need of bed linens while the Salvation Army of Fort St John was in need of bath linens at this time. Donating our surplus of towel sets, sheet sets, comforters and pillows to these important organizations was a privilege.”

Hedges says the initiative plays a big role in helping non-profits get the help they need to be able to serve the community.

“The initiative helps organizational capacity enhancement, where our local chapter plays a facilitative role in passing forward useful items to not-for-profit. The initiative also provides a sustainable solution and an opportunity for a company to keep very usable office equipment from being sent to local landfills and fulfill the needs of not for profit organizations.”

The ‘Making Connections Initiative’ has also helped other groups throughout northeast B.C. They include:

The FSJ North Peace Seniors Drop In Centre “Connecting Older Adults: Seniors’ Computer Literacy” received 5 refurbished laptops for their new program, donation by Enbridge

Rising Spirit Youth Club received a large freezer from Enform to replace the one that died for their Get your Grub on Program

Peace Lutheran Church received a filing cabinet from Surerus

Donation of Blankets to the Women’s Resource Society

Ironline Compression Limited Partnership made a donation of 3 office desks to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society. Free pickup and delivery done by Rosenau Transportation.

Peace River Hydro Partners (PRHP) donated a printer for the Hudson’s Hope Recreation Society

North East Aboriginal Society received an office cubical from Progress Energy

SPCA in Fort St. John received a filing cabinet from an anonymous donor